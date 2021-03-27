0
Ahoufe Patri releases lingerie and bikini photos to celebrate her birthday

Ahuofe Patri Checks show the beautiful actress just turned 30

Sat, 27 Mar 2021

Ghanaian actress, model, and brand influencer, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly called Ahoufe Patri is celebrating her birthday today.

According to the checks of zionfelix.net online, Ahoufe Patri is celebrating her 30 birthday today.

Just as she has done in previous years, the beautiful actress took to her Instagram page to drop some jaw-dropping photos to mark her birthday.

Ahoufe Patri shared photos with the caption: “A day in the life of a Baby Girl. Happy birthday to me Cheers to life."

