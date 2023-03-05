Ahoufe Patricia says her final goodbye to her mother

Ahoufe Patri and her late mother

One of Ghana’s favourite actresses cum socialite, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahoufe Patricia has laid her mother, Barbara Opoku Addo to rest.

The final funeral rites of Ahuofe Patri’s mother was held on March 4, 2023, at the Police Depot in Tesano.



During the latter days of January 2023, the Ghanaian actress shared on her Instagram page the sudden demise of her beloved mother.



On that fateful day, she shared the sad news, she posted her mother’s picture and captioned it, “I know you are resting but I feel so lonely”.



A lot of sympathizers graced the occasion to show their support for the Ghanaian actress.



Check out the video below:

ED/OGB