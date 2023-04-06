2
Ahuofe Patri admits not completing the University of Cape Coast

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Ahuofe Patri, has admitted to not completing her tertiary education at the University of Cape Coast.

During an interview on Accra FM, she revealed that she started a university program but was unable to complete it after her first year.

"I went and couldn't complete it after my first year. What does it really change or affect? I am wondering why or how this question should be part of what we are discussing," Ahuofe Patri said during the interview.

Despite her disclosure, Ahuofe Patri refused to disclose the reasons for her dismissal from the University of Cape Coast.

When asked about the issue, she simply stated, "I don't want to talk about that."

This has further fueled speculation about the circumstances surrounding her departure from the university.

Some have suggested that it may have been due to academic reasons, while others have speculated that it may have been related to disciplinary issues.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
