Ahuofe Patri's mother to be buried on March 4

Skit actress, Ahuofe Patri

Ghanaian actress, Ahuofe Patri, has shared the schedule for the burial service of her late mother, Madam Barbara Opoku-Addo, on Instagram.

On the flyer she shared on Instagram, the funeral service will commence on March 4, 2023, with Madam Barbara Opoku-Addo being laid in state at the ICGC Eagle Temple in Gbawe Zero, Accra.



Later that day, at around 11 am, she will be buried at the Osu Cemetery.



The final funeral rites will take place on the same day at the Police Depot in Tesano, Accra.



On January 30, 2023, Ahuofe Patri announced her mother's death through an Instagram post and included pictures of her late mum with a caption expressing her loneliness without her mother.



Under the post, netizens extended their deepest condolences to Ahuofe Patri and her family during this trying time.





Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







ADA/DA