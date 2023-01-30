1
Ahuofe Patricia loses mother

Ahuofe Parti Mum Wcw Ahuofe Patri and late mother

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, has announced the death of her mother.

In an Instagram post shared on January 30, 2023, the actress admitted to feeling lonely while expressing the hope that her mother will find good rest wherever she is.

Her announcement was accompanied with photos of her late mother and a caption that read;

“I know you are resting. But I feel so lonely."

Her post has since gathered sympathies and commiserations from scores of celebrities online.

The likes of Kalybos, Gloria Safo, Berla Mundi, Sista Afia, Andy Dosty have extended their heart felt condolences to the actor.

"He will forever be in our hearts. Rest well Sister Akos …” Kalybos wrote.

MzGee added, “Ohhh! So sorry for your loss! May the good Lord strengthen you and yours!”

Read the full post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priscilla Opoku Agyeman (@priscilla_opoku_agyeman)







ADA/EB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
