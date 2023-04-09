Ahuofe's death is a big blow to creatives - Kwaku Flick

Popular Ghanaian internet sensation, Ahuofe, died on March 30, 2023

Ghanaian musician, Kwaku Flick, has expressed that Ghanaian TikTocker, ahuofe's death will take a toll on creatives in the country.

Fans are expressing their condolences after the demise of popular internet sensation and viral TikToker, Ahuofe, who passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023.



Sharing his opinion, Kumasi-based Hiplife artiste, Kweku Flick, said Ahuofe's death comes as a shock to him due to his supportive role, especially for those in the creative arts.



He told Amansan Krakye in an interview, “Ahuofe promoted a lot of my songs on TikTok, especially my Black Stars World Cup Anthem and so he was very supportive.

“He’s someone who was all out so he did promote the songs of all the artistes he comes across without being biased or selective unless he doesn’t hear that song,” he said monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He added that, “I feel that his demise is a sad story because when I heard that story that he’s dead on that very day, I wanted to confirm it because we don’t play with stuff like that.



“So I had the patience to make some calls in order to confirm that indeed what I was hearing was true so we pray that God should keep his soul in a safe place,” he ended on Showbiz on Property.