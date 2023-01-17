Aisha Modi drags Diamond Appiah to court

Ghanaian socialites, Ayisha Modi and Diamond Appiah

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Diamond Appiah has been slapped with a ‘fraudulent transaction in a land deal’ charge by an Accra Circuit court, Graphic Showbiz has reported.

This comes after she was dragged to court by Ayisha Modi after the latter allegedly detected that she has been swindled.



It has been alleged that Diamond Appiah collected US$30,000 from Aisha Modi under the pretext of securing the latter a plot of land at East Legon in Accra.



Ms. Appiah was arraigned before the court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, and has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 with two sureties.



She has pleaded 'Not Guilty'and the case has been adjourned to February 8, 2023.



Background



Earlier in March 2022, Ayisha alleged on social media that she has been duped by Diamond Appiah after paying $30,000 for a piece of land situated at East Legon.

Ayisha who has since been engaged in a series of banter with Diamond over the property said she had not received the land documents after paying in full.



The outspoken socialite in a series of rants on social media said Diamond Appiah always brings up the excuse that the man who originally owns the land had travelled, hence the documents are inaccessible.



“I have sent messages; I have asked people to call you for my land papers and u kept telling them the Man you bought the land from is not in Ghana. Madam point of correction I don’t know any man and I don’t care, all I need is my land papers. I will post the date that money was transferred to your account in Ghana for u to see how long and how patient I have been with u.



"Enough is enough rich lady. I beg you in the name of God or else what will happen will happen. $40,000? I won’t let it go. Am giving you by the end of this month for u to give me my land papers which have been fully paid for, if not all hell will break loose. Thank you, my rich woman. I repeat myself I don’t know any man and besides, I didn’t make any payment to anyone but you. If u want peace in East Legon kindly just give me my land papers. You and I know the deal. Eish, what kind of Rich women mpo nie? Boi," she earlier stated in one of her rants on Instagram.



