Ajagurajah, Tracey Boakye, other celebrities who graced Asantewaa’s birthday party

Ghanaian actress, Asantewaa

Ghanaian actress cum brand influencer, Asantewaa, on June 3, 2023, celebrated her 29th birthday, which also saw the launch of her newly established business, ‘Sitsafe toilet seat sanitizer’.

A few weeks ago, pictures and videos were chanced on as Asantewaa was seen distributing cards to some celebrities, including veteran actor Koo Ofori, Osebo the Zaraman, and among other others, as a way of inviting them to her birthday party and business launch.



Asantewaa, on June 1, 2023, shared some pictures on her Instagram page marking her birthday celebration, but the actual celebration took place on June 3, 2023.



At the celebration and business launch, several celebrities were there to show their support and partake in the feat of the TikToker.



The celebrities who graced the occasion with their presence included gospel artiste Piesie Esther, Asamoah Gyan, Tracey Boakye, Ajagurajah, Frank Naro, and some Tiktok influencers.



View pictures and videos from the birthday and business launch below:





ED/OGB