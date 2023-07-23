Ajagurajah battles Amerado

Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah ( Ajagurajah)

Social media users are being entertained by Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah as the Universal Spiritual Outreach (Ajagurajah Movement) leader engages rapper Amerado in a friendly lyrical battle.

The battle emanates from a mention Amerado gave Ajaguarajah while delivering his rap verse on ‘Rap is Still Alive’, a collaboration with Strongman released on July 14, 2023.



“Why, are you blind? I’m like Ajagurajah; after serving beef, I preach peace,” Amerado rapped as he blew his trumpet in his attempt to claim supremacy in the rap game.



On the back of this, Ajagurajah recorded short videos of himself throwing interesting shots at Amerado as he served indication of his readiness to battle the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best Rap Performance winner.



Amerado in response has released a short video that captured him rap.



“I don’t like Peace @ajagurajah_official your last warning,” the caption of his video read.



The performances of these two individuals have elicited reactions from social media users who thronged the comment session.

The comments, as sighted by GhanaWeb, are generally expressions of exhilaration taking into cognizance the effort Ajagurajah is making to spew some bars.



