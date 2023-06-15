1
Ajagurajah ‘bites’ Diana Asamoah once again

AJAGURAJAH AND ASAMOAH8.png Ajagurajah and Diana Asamoahh

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A recent video has shown how the founder of the Ajagurajah movement, Bishop Boakye Asiamah, named one of his sheep after his nemesis, Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

Prophet Ajagurajah and Diana Asamoah have been engaged in a heated social media fight, and it appears the former has decided not to let sleeping dogs lie, despite the fact that the latter has been quiet since her first rant.

However, it seems Ajagurajah is determined to pursue his decision to fight Diana Asamoah until the end of the year, as he earlier stated in a viral video.

This is evident in a video shared by thosecalledcelebss, where he has been captured once again, reigning heavy insults on the gospel singer.

As he continued to insult her, he was prompted that a sheep he was expecting was in, and he replied by saying, “Brother, is the sheep in? The sheep has come. Herh Diana Asamoah, Diana, Diana come, Diana, how are you doing? Diana, come, come, come, Diana Asamoah, I hope you are fine”.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
