Ajagurajah carries a horn-like chair and table to panel discussion

Ajagurajah's chair stationed at UTV premises during panel discussion

Controversial spiritualist, Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, made a grand entrance during his appearance on the United Showbiz panel discussion over the weekend.

As the cameras rolled, members of Ajagurajah's movement meticulously transported his unique horn-like chair and table into the United Showbiz studios.



The intricate design of the furniture resembled the majestic antlers of a mythical creature, further amplifying Ajagurajah's enigmatic persona.



True to his flamboyant style, Ajagurajah arrived clad in his customary red attire, a color often associated with power and spirituality.



Adorning his head with a cheetah scarf and wielding a sword in hand, he exuded confidence and authority with each step, effortlessly capturing everyone's attention.



The addition of the cheetah scarf intensified the air of mystery that envelops Ajagurajah, enhancing his captivating presence on the panel.



Eschewing traditional footwear, he chose to wear only a pair of socks, completing his unconventional ensemble.

