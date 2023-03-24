0
Menu
Entertainment

Ajagurajah gives up on challenge, crowns Osebo 'Fashion Messiah'

Osebo And Ajagurajah Ajagurajah and Osebo

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, crowned Osebo the Zara Man as the new Fashion Messiah after initially challenging him to a fashion duel, claiming that "fashion is a calculation" and daring him to compete.

In a recent Instagram post, Bishop Asiamah admitted that while he had enjoyed the competition, his true passion and specialty lay in spirituality.

He expressed his gratitude to his followers for their support and encouragement throughout the challenge, acknowledging that their unwavering support had made the experience a great one for him

“Ladies and gentlemen, loyal supporters, at this juncture, I think the brave thing to do is to cede the title of Fashion Messiah to my brother Osebothezaraman.

“We have had a wonderful contest no doubt but we all know my speciality is Spirituality, so I need to leave the fashion business to him. Thank you for all the love. It was great because of you guys,” he said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bishopkwabena Boakye Asiamah (@ajagurajah_official)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears