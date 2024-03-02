Ajagurajah receives royal treatment from his followers at the airport

Ajagurajah being 'worshipped' at the airport

The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, was given a grand welcome by his followers as he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday, March 1, 2024.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Ajagurajah, dressed in his signature black and red outfit, walking into the arrivals hall at the airport.



He was soon surrounded by a group of young men wearing green and white robes, who bowed and knelt at his feet. They chanted his name and praised him as their spiritual father.



Ajagurajah, who is known for his unconventional teachings and practices, was seen blessing his followers while touching their heads.



He was then escorted away by more of his disciples, who formed a human shield around him.



The Ajagurajah Movement is a religious group that claims to follow the teachings of the Old Testament and the angel Ajagurajah, who is said to be the warrior of God.

The group has attracted a lot of attention and controversy for its rituals and beliefs, such as serving fufu and omotuo as communion and using animal blood for cleansing.



Watch the video below





This man is worshipped pic.twitter.com/u5ISyMButW — Kofi Ntim (@NtimBarima) March 2, 2024

ID/ ADG