2
Menu
Entertainment

Ajagurajah shares a rare photo of him in red attire at a tender age

Ajagurajah Before And After Ajagurah before and after

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian Prophet, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has shared a photo of when he was 16 years old.

The picture captures him holding a red walking stick while donning a red robe that looked like a jalabia with a white sage placed around his neck.

According to him, he was 16 years old in that photo, while adding that he had started his work as a preacher at a very tender age.

“Not bi now, I started this, Sweet 16. If you laugh, I will block you,” he shared on October 12, 2022.

Looking at the picture, the only different thing one would spot on Ajagurajah is his missing dreadlocks now.

In some social media comments, a user said, “Duty calls. Nobody knows the beginning of a great man, and the beginning of a great man is unpredictable.”

Another added, “You are still good-looking” while another expressed shock saying, “You have come a long way enjoy your time sir.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bishopkwabena Boakye Asiamah (@ajagurajah_official)



Watch the latest of our programmes below:







ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'