Aka Blay hints of a collabo with Highlife legend Koo Nimo

Anthony Ackah is popularly known as Aka Blay

One of Ghana’s finest guitarist, Anthony Ackah, popularly known as Aka Blay, has announced that a collaboration with highlife veteran Koo Nimo is in the offing.

He gave the hint of a collaboration with the highlife legend in an interview with Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of Your Lyfe show on Y107.9 when he said, “As at now, I keep learning. I have been so privileged for Koo Nimo to call me for a recording with him. I did not let him end, I accepted his call. It is so important to learn from the past”.



He describes this opportunity to meet the legend as a wonderful privilege as he finds it as a learning opportunity.



“Many people might say he talks too much, meanwhile what he says are lessons. We need to learn and learn well. It is a big privilege that I am going to record with Koo Nimo”, he added.



Anthony Akablay has been a versatile Ghanaian guitarist who has been playing in a variety of contexts including highlife, reggae, jazz, afrobeat, blues and rock.

Albums under Akablay’s name are Life In The Pot (2007), Flipside Of Life (2010), Genesis of Life (2011), The Gospel According To My Guitar (2015) and Edoke (2017).



In 2009, he was adjudged the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best Instrumentalist .



He is known for his popular music with Cabum dubbed ‘Take Away’.