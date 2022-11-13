1
Akabenezer gifts his car to his friend of 20 years

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood skit maker, Ras Nene popularly known as Akabenezer or Dr Likee has gifted his personal car to one of his close associates.

The car, Toyota Vitz was handed over to Shifo who has been a friend and a confidant of Dr Likee for over twenty years in the presence of other industry colleagues such as Yaw Dabo, Ama Tundra and Kyekyeku.

According to Ras Nene he felt the need to reward his longtime friend with the car after he acquired a new one.

Shifo upon being handed the key to the car also expressed gratitude to his friend, emphasizing his appreciation for the gesture.

