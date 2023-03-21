Akesse Brempong narrates how an armed robbery attack led to a serious revelation in his family

Ghanaian gospel musician, Akesse Brempong

Akesse Brempong, a Ghanaian gospel musician and pastor, recently shared the backstory to his song "God is Working."

In an interview with Fiifi Folson on Joy FM's "The Reason is Jesus", he said the song was inspired by a miraculous event that happened in his personal life.



Akesse and his wife, Benedicta, had been trying to conceive for four years after their marriage in 2011, despite receiving prophetic words about the children they were going to have. They sought medical attention, but it didn't seem to be working.



Akesse mentioned that the situation was difficult, especially since they were doing the Lord's work.



“One time Dicta [his wife] comes to talk to me, and it leaves me broken. We are going around, doing the Lord’s work, but there is a need in your home. Going around praying for people, seeing some manifestations of the hand of God in their lives, but we have a need. And I went to God in prayer, and the Lord said to me, tell your wife that when I turn her captivity, she will be like a dreamer,” he added.



Several months later, Akesse revealed that he went to Obuasi with his wife, who was employed by the Ghana Commercial Bank, to attend a friend's wedding. On their way to Accra, he felt strongly that his wife was about to become pregnant.



"So I said to her, 'This month and you are going to conceive. I sense that in my spirit," he told Fiifi Folson.

Two months later, his wife was robbed at gunpoint while in a taxi. The robbers took her phone, and money, and attempted to remove her wedding band, but it was stuck in her fingers. They pushed her, and she landed on her arms.



When they reported the incident to the police, they requested a doctor's report.



“After examining her, the doctor kept insisting that she should do a pregnancy test. And she was distraught because it was armed robbery, there was a sprain in her arm that is why my mother brought her there so, pregnancy test with a sprain in arm?” he said.



The doctor explained that the medication she was going to receive could affect the fetus if she was pregnant, hence the pregnancy test. This is how Benedicta discovered she was eight weeks pregnant.



“It meant that when I gave the prophetic word, the month before, she had actually conceived and entered into another month,” Akesse said.





Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:











ADA/BB