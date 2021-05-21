Akesse Brempong reveals what influences his choice of collaborations

Akesse Brempong, Ghanaian gospel artist

Ghanaian gospel artist Akesse Brempong has shared with the public what he and his team take into consideration when selecting or deciding on which artists he should work on a song collaboration with.

Talking to Dr. Cann in an interview on Happy 98.9FM’s Ayekoo After-Dryve show, he listed the first factor as the type of song that he is looking to record. They compare this to the personalities of the artists, their voices and how well they feel the artists can do on the song depending on their own style.



According to him, these are factors that his team mainly looks at but personally, he looks at the spiritual side. Akesse admitted however that there have been a few times when his team has rejected someone that he personally wanted to collaborate with.

“Sometimes in these instances, they don’t even allow me to listen to the person’s proposed part of the song but the reason I have a management team is that they carry the same vision as I do so I believe in their judgement,” he further stated.



The gospel artiste detailed that whenever they have disagreements, it is not so difficult to reach an amicable conclusion because his management team totals an odd number, hence, all they need to do is vote.