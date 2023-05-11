Aklerh readies ‘Labadi Gyal’ with Jah Lead

Aklerh with Jah Lead

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Aklerh, a rising star in Ghanaian music, is scheduled to release a brand-new single titled "Labadi Gyal" featuring Reggae Dancehall prodigy Jah Lead in the wake of the success of her blockbuster hit single "Only You".

The song, which promises to be a hit among music lovers across the globe, is set to be released on all major streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay Audiomack, and others, on May 15, 2023.



The reggae and dancehall fusion "Labadi Gyal" has a contagious rhythm that will get everyone on their feet.



The single combines traditional Ghanaian rhythms with modern sounds in a way that is unique to Aklerh, and Jah Lead's mellow vocals give the song further depth and flavour.



This collaboration between Aklerh and Jah Lead is highly anticipated by music fans across the continent, as both artists have been making waves in the music industry with their unique styles and creative approach to music-making. Plans are far advanced to ensure the song becomes a major hit in Ghana and beyond, with its catchy melody and relatable lyrics.



Labadi, also known as La, is a Peri-urban town in La Dade Kotopon Municipal District in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, where Aklerh was born and raised.

With lyrics that honour Ghanaian women and their distinctive flair and grace, "Labadi Gyal" is an ode to African beauty and culture. The song is a monument to Ghana's rich musical legacy and its capacity to create music of the highest caliber that connects with listeners all around the world.



As the release date draws closer, fans of Aklerh and Jah Lead are encouraged to subscribe and follow both artists across social media and all digital platforms for exclusive listening access.



With its irresistible beats produced by Cashtwo of Hitfactory Classic and infectious melody, the song is set to become a fan favourite and cement Aklerh's position as Ghana’s one and only Dancehall Queen.



‘Labadi Gyal’ will be released on May 15, 2023, on all digital stores.