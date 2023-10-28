Akosombo Dam spillage: John Dumelo donates relief items to affected tertiary students

John Dumelo

In response to the recent Akosombo Dam spillage, which displaced 40,000 people and caused significant property damage, actor and politician John Dumelo donated food items to University of Ghana students from Mepe, a badly affected town in the Volta Region.

Announcing this on his official twitter handle, John Dumelo donated several items including rice, oil, canned fish, milk, eggs, and more. He also disclosed that he had covered their tuition fees for the academic year.



“On Friday 27th October, I donated various food items to Legon students who hail from Mepe and have been affected by the dam spillage back home. The items included rice, oil, fruit juices, Milo, canned fish, t-roll, powdered milk, fresh eggs etc. I also paid their tuition fees in addition. I want to thank the Legon SRC for their tremendous effort. Together we can all change lives. God bless us all. #idey4u” he posted.



This marks his second donation, as he had previously provided relief items to affected residents in the Volta Region.



The need for such donations resulted from the spillage which resulted from rising water levels in the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams, leading to severe flooding in the Lower Volta Basin.



Numerous districts in the Volta Region are facing the consequences, and communities like Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo have been particularly affected.



Residents have been forced to evacuate, and various organizations and individuals are contributing to relief efforts.

On Friday 27th October, I donated various food items to Legon students who hail from Mepe and have been affected by the dam spillage back home. The items included rice, oil, fruit juices, Milo, canned fish, t-roll, powdered milk, fresh eggs etc. I also paid their tuition fees in… pic.twitter.com/NLhQutGC10 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) October 27, 2023

ID/MA