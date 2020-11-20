Akrobeto goes ‘international’ with live interview on Spanish television

First, it was Chelsea right-back Cesar Azpilicueta and German club Bayern Leverkusen reacting to his video and now a live interview with Spanish television.

Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto is excelling and one can only sit back and admire the strides being made by one of the country’s best actors.



While Kumawood may be struggling, Akrobeto’s is experiencing opposing fortunes. The veteran actor has in simple terms ‘gone international’.



His popularity is no longer limited to Ghanaians but on the international scene.



In Germany, England, and Spain, Akrobeto is fast becoming a household name with his comical way of pronouncing the names of clubs and footballers.



In the past, some of his humour-filled videos were shared by some television stations in those countries but now he is doing live interviews.

His struggle with the Queen’s English which should be a weakness has been turned around and after years of ‘local fame’, Akrobeto has now gone global with the brand of English many look down upon.



Earlier this week, he trended after some footballers and clubs shared a funny video of him struggling to mention their names, and today he is back in the trends after Spanish television channel El Chiringuito TV did a live interview with him.



The praises are pouring in from all quarters as people share in the glory of Kumawood’s very own Akrobeto, host of UTV's Real News. Indeed, this is real news!



Watch the video below



