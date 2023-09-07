Akrobeto rallies support for the Black Stars ahead of crucial match against CAR

Ghanaian actor, Akrobeto

Veteran Ghanaian actor cum TV personality, Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto, has asked Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the Black stars as they take on the Central African Republic (CAR) in their final group game qualifier.

He disclosed that, although the team’s performance in recent times has been below par, Ghanaians should put all that behind and support them.



In an Instagram video shared by United Television, Akrobeto urged the general public to support the Black Stars because he is optimistic that they will make Ghanaians proud with an emphatic win against the Central African Republic.



“Black stars, let's love and cherish them. Yesterday I went to the black stars training grounds to watch their game at Kumasi. In fact, they are doing marvelous. Even if they are performance is terrible, we cannot turn our back against them because they are ours.



"If they [black stars] win, we [Ghanaians] are happy, and if they lose we are all sad. So let's support them. Black stars, I know that today they are going to do well because when I went there, I saw everything with my naked eyes, they are doing a marvelous job. Black stars oh! black stars. I love you all,” he stated.



The black stars of Ghana will lock horns with the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at Kumasi in their crucial African Cup Nations qualifier.

The match will take place on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 4pm Ghana time.



The Black Stars are expected to win or draw in this particular game to secure their qualification for the 2023 African Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast.



