Akrobeto takes on paragliding challenge in Kwahu clad in a suit

Akrobeto paragliding

Ghanaian actor, television personality, and comedian Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, entertained fans through his adventurous spirit during the Easter festivities.

The actor took on the challenge of paragliding in Kwahu, a popular destination for holidaymakers during the Easter period, while dressed in his signature two-piece suit.



Paragliding is an adventure sport that involves flying a lightweight, free-flying, foot-launched glider aircraft with no rigid primary structure.



Instead, the pilot is suspended below the wing by a harness and controls the direction of flight by manipulating the lines that are attached to the canopy.



Paragliding has become a popular activity in Ghana in recent years, with Kwahu being one of the most popular locations for enthusiasts.



The Kwahu Easter festival is a major attraction, with thousands of people flocking to the area to participate in various activities, including paragliding.

Akrobeto, who is known for his comedic acts on television, surprised netizens and onlookers when he decided to take on the challenge of paragliding while dressed in a two-piece suit.



The actor looked confident and unafraid as he soared through the skies, waving to his fans and shouting out in excitement.







ADA/BB