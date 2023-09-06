Akrobeto visits Black Stars ahead of AFCON showdown

Akrobeto meets Black Stars players

Veteran Ghanaian actor Akrobeto visited Black Stars players during their training session on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

In a video shared by the official handle of the Black Stars, Akrobeto was spotted exchanging pleasantries with the players. He spoke with Kudus Mohammed, Richard Ofori, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew during his visit.



The comedian had a long chat with Andre as they laughed off some jokes in a wholesome moment.



The Black Stars had a successful session as they look to close their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on a strong note.



They are expected to hold their final training on Wednesday, where the media and the fans would be allowed to watch the opening 15 minutes.



The team will take on Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in their last game of the qualifying round.



Ghana, who are unbeaten, lead Group E with 9 points. The Black Stars need to avoid a defeat to secure their qualification for the AFCON.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Watch the video below.





