Akua Amoakowaa's birthday messages to her 'sweet ex' Dr Kwaku Oteng

Akua Amoakowaa and Dr Kwaku Oteng

Ghanaian beauty queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa has once again proven that she has a special place in her heart for Dr Kwaku Oteng, her former husband and father of her three children.

On the occasion of the birthday of the Ghanaian businessman, Sally, took to social media to honour her beloved partner who she described as her 'sweet ex'.



The term 'sweet ex' borrowed from singer Sister Deborah has got followers wondering whether the two are back together following their messy breakup some years ago.



"Happy birthday to my sweet ex Dr Oteng and our adorable daughter Agudie. You've been a great dad to the kids and I appreciate you much. I couldn't have chosen a better dad for my kids. Happy birthday sweet," read the caption of her post.



Sally did not only catch the public's attention with her special birthday message and the accolades showered on Dr Kweku Oteng. She again choose to share a photo that captured her wearing her gold wedding ring.



OPD/BB