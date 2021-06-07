Akua GMB threatens to sue bloggers who defame her

Former General Manager of Angel TV, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah

The former General Manager of Angel TV, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, who is popularly known as “Akua GMB” has sent a caution to Ghanaian websites and bloggers who are known for publishing defamatory contents about her.

In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, her management issued a stern warning to persons who have targeted Akua; adding that “henceforth they will take legal actions against persons who are found culpable.



“We have her instructions to issue a very stern warning to bloggers and writers who seem to have taken the hatchet journalistic job of defamation and mercenary work contrary to journalist standards to immediately put a stop to it,” parts of the statement read.



Adding: “Management has henceforth resolved to take all the necessary legal steps against bloggers, writers or a journalist who writes a story that is defamatory or not in accordance with the ethics of journalist and this is inclusive of all media houses that will carry such stories.”



In line with an earlier publication by Ghpage with the headline: “Humble yourself, arrogance won't take you anywhere – Akua GMB”, Lawyers of Akua Amoakowaa have served the editor of the website with a suit demanding the retraction, apology and deletion of the said article which was published on June 3, 2021.

Below is the statement from her Management:











