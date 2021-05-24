Akua Kezia reveals how she got signed to Black Avenue Muzik

A photo of Black Avenue Muzik

Ghanaian UK born songwriter, singer and entrepreneur Akua Kezia has discussed how she got signed to Black Avenue Muzik.

She shared that she has always been a music lover ever since she was little and it has always been her dream to do music.



In an interview with Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush Show, she said, “I’ve been a big fan of D-Black ever since his hit song ‘Vera’ came out somewhere 2012/2013. I was such a big fan, I was always stalking his music and social media”.



Talking about somethings she likes about her boss, Kezia explained that not only does she admire D-Black and stalked him because of his music but also because, “he’s an entrepreneur, philanthropist and businessman who knows what he wants from life and I really aspire to be someone like that in life”.



Narrating how she got signed onto the label she mentioned that she came to Ghana last year and she knew her mission was to do music and, “I knew I had to meet D-Black because I was such a big fan of him already”.

Fortunately for her, she got an opportunity to meet him at Oasis and, “We got talking, he listened to my music and he was very impressed with it and we’ve been working since then and so far it’s been amazing” she disclosed.



She went on to say that she was very privileged to have been given such an opportunity especially with someone that has made her more confident about Ghanaian music.



Kezia revealed that, the chance she got to work with him has made her very happy because, “Now I’m sure I made the right choice because this is what I’ve always wanted to do in life”.