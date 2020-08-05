Entertainment

Akuapem Poloo calls out Lydia Forson for ditching roles because of her

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo has dared Lydia Forson to come and speak if she's telling lies about her. According to the Ghanaian actress, Miss Forson has ditched an acting role because she realized that she (Akuapem Poloo) was going to be featured in the same movie as well. Recounting the experience, Akuapem said it made her cry.

"I wept when I realized that they said they rejected their script, they didn't let me know that it was because of me," she told Mona Gucci, host of Link Up show on Kantanka TV. Poloo continued that it wasn't the first time Lydia distanced herself from her.



"Something has happened before at Golden Movie Awards. When I was asked to go and present an award something happened behind the backstage," she said as revealed that the Lydia Forson boycotted performing a role at the awards ceremony just because she realized that she (Poloo) was on the programme as well. Daring the actres to deny her comments, she said. "If Lydia say I am lying, she should say it that I am lying".

Hear more from her in the video below.





