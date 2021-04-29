Akuapem Poloo case: 'Insult all you can, we’re not moved' - Bright Appiah to critics

Bright Appiah is not perturbed over the numerous attacks coming his way following the incarceration of Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo.

The Executive Director of Child Rights International, Ghana reported the Ghanaian actress to the Director-General of CID and subsequently to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) after she posted nude pictures of herself and her son on social media.



Akuapem Poloo was taken to court and sentenced to 90 days in jail. She was subsequently granted bail after spending two days; pending the final determination of her appeal challenging the 90-day jail term.



Critics of Bright Appiah including, Ghanaian artiste Kwaw Kese and former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Rachel Appoh slammed him and asked that he concentrate on children on the street.



Reacting to the criticisms in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, Bright Appiah said he's not moved by the insults.

" . . we're not moved at all; anything that will protect the child we'll do it . . . they can go ahead with the insults, as for us we will continue to protect the child," he pointed out.



Listen to him in the video below



