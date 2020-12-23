Akuapem Poloo donates to Osu Maternity Home

Video vixen and actress, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has donated items to the Osu Maternity Home, through her foundation.

This is her way of giving back to society especially during this festive season.



The Akuapem Poloo foundation presented items such as toiletries, detergents, consumables and many others to the maternity home.



Explaining her reason for this thoughtful gesture, the beautiful actress stated and recounted how she gave birth to her son, “Chief” at the Osu Maternity Home and from experience she had at the time, most often less privilege women deliver safely at the reputable maternity home hence her decision to come back to her former neighbourhood to make the donation.

Watch video below:



