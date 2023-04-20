Akuapem Poloo opens up about being snubbed by veteran actress for having gone to jail

Ghanaian actress and social media personality, Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress and social media personality, Akuapem Poloo, has shared a story of how a veteran actress made her cry when she [the veteran] refused to take pictures at a birthday party if she [Poloo] was in it because she had gone to jail.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Akuapem Poloo detailed that the party was attended by several top stars, including the legendary Fred Amugi and Peter Richie, as well as a veteran actress who is still active in the industry.



According to Rosemond who failed to disclose the identity of the veteran, when it was time to cut the cake and take pictures, the veteran actress refused to take a photo with her.



“What happened was that at the birthday party, when it was time for us to cut the cake and also to take pictures, she said she couldn't take the picture with me in it. I am telling you, all the stars were there, and they know what I am talking about.



“I loved that woman, and she claims she loves me because on Side-Chic Gang, we were paddies, and at some movie premieres, we took some lovely pictures. I don't know that if you go to jail, it gives people a different perspective of you,” she said.



Sharing how the incident affected her with all the top personalities present, Rosemond said one of the people present saw how she was crying and came over to console her, attributing the veteran actress's attitude to old age.

"Peter Richie was the one consoling me and saying it's old age. So, I should forget about her," Akuapem Poloo added.



The actress also recounted a separate incident involving the same veteran actress, in which she had driven her home after a shoot because her driver wasn’t picking up her call.



“When we were shooting Side Chick Gang, she was stranded on set because she was calling her driver and he wasn't picking up, but I, Rose Brown, whom she didn't want to be in the same picture with, drove her to her house around Tse Addo.



“I wanted to drop her off in front of her gate, but she said they should open it for me to come inside. I took her to her house and wanted her children to come and meet me after I took my naked pictures with my son because I went to jail. She made me cry,” she added.



Background

Akuapem Poloo, went to jail in Ghana for posting a nude photo of herself and her 7-year-old son on social media in June 2020.



She was charged with publication of obscene material, engaging in domestic violence, and undermining the privacy and integrity of her son.



Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 90 days in jail by a Ghanaian court in April 2021.







ADA/BB