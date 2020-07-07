Entertainment

Akuapem Poloo's apology is enough; forgive her - Socrates Sarfo

Movie Producer, Socrates Sarfo has appealed to the security authorities and Ghanaians to forgive Akuapem Poloo over her tactless and indecent act on social media.

The actress and social media star, real name Rosemond Alade Brown but affectionately called Akuapem Poloo posed naked in front of her son while celebrating the son's birthday and posted it on her Instagram page on Tuesday June 30, 2020.



The photo went viral but sparked outrage on social media with Child Rights International petitioning the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to immediately act on her misconduct.



The child rights organization cited reasons that Akuapem Poloo had breached some provisions in the Child Act.



The CID subsequently invited Akuapem Poloo for interrogation on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 but she refused to honor the invite.



Socrates Sarfo, speaking on Peace FM's 'Entertainment Review', asked that she will be pardoned saying her apology should be enough for the appropriate authorities and Ghanaians who feel disgusted over her actions.

''As much as she didn't think about her act, the fact that she has apologized and explained why she did that although it doesn't make sense; I feel we should not destroy her or say something to affect her in a manner that will ruin her life. But, at least, let's correct her. The fact that she regretted and apologized, I feel we should consider that and help her," he pleaded.



Meanwhile, Akuapem Poloo was arrested by CID officers on Monday, July 6.



Peace FM's Nana Yaa Konadu confirmed the arrest on her show 'Asomdwe Nkomo'.



According to her, Akuapem Poloo was at the headquarters of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Accra for questioning.



No official charges have been leveled against her yet.

