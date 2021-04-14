Akuapem Poloo’s conviction: Social media users angry over court’s decision

Rosemond Brown aka 'Akuapem poloo'

Social media has gone wild following the news of Rosemond Brown a.k.a Akuapem Poloo’s conviction on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

The popular actress and socialite who was charged with publication of nude pictures has been remanded in police custody over her own plea.



As part of the court’s directives, she will also undergo a pregnancy test in any government hospital.



Some individuals on social media have however described as harsh the court's decision.



Describing as unfair, others are of the view that several government officials have been made to ‘go scot free’ after perpetrating more serious crimes than Rosemond Brown did.



Meanwhile, some Ghanaian celebrities including Efya, Sammy Forson, Vanessa Gyan, Nana Aba Anamoah have taken to social media to sympathize with Akuapem Poloo.



Read the comments below.

Wowww???????????? Worried about Akuapem poloo and her son ???????? https://t.co/nUFHkBYpos — SAMMY FORSON (@sammyforson) April 14, 2021

This whole issue with akuapem poloo is beyond me .. we have abused girls , no beds at maternity wards !!! Accidents here n there ... Economy Gbas .. And This Is What is being highlighted.. for what purpose..?? I can’t understand it ! Chale .. Wabl3 ???? — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) April 14, 2021

So the courts thought separating Akuapem poloo, a single mother and sole provider from her son would be the best move? Interesting — ????OGYAM???? (@KwabenaGyam_) April 14, 2021