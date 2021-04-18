Akuapem Poloo’s manager caused her downfall – Former Gender Minister

Former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh, has blamed Akuapem Poloo’s manager for being a major contributory factor in her predicaments.

According to her, Poloo was instructed by the Gender Ministry to render an official public apology but her manager vehemently prevented her from doing so.



“Gender ministry instructed her to render an official public apology but her manger prevented her from doing it. I personally spoke to him but he refused. The director of Social Welfare can even attest to this. What do you gain as a manager if your artiste goes to jail? Everything you have worked for will go to waste. As a manager, you are the one supposed to prevent Akuapem Poloo from going to jail,” she told Zionfelix.



“Initially when the director called him, he was rude. He said Akuapem Poloo did nothing wrong and that she should be given a breathing space,” she added.



Meanwhile, many are advocating for the government to intervene in the ‘harsh’ sentencing of Akuapem Polo on charges of publication of obscene material and two counts of domestic violence.

The government have been asked to either grant a presidential pardon or reduce the 90-day jail sentence of the actress who is said to have learnt from her mistakes.



