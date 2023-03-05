Akuapem Poloo's recent wild embrace with DKB raises questions about her commitment to reform

Akuapem Poloo captured with DKB

Ghanaian actress and social media personality, Akuapem Poloo, has once again stirred up controversy with her recent embrace with comedian DKB.

The incident has sparked questions about her commitment to her promise of refraining from indecent behaviour, which she made after converting to Islam.



The two public figures were guests at an event where they shared a public kiss that went viral on social media.



While the kiss was viewed by many as harmless, the recent embrace has raised eyebrows, given Akuapem Poloo's past statements about staying away from behaviours that do not conform with her faith.



In the video, DKB was heard making jokes about killing Akuapem Poloo should he attempt sleeping with her but she debunked his statement saying that was impossible.



Akuapem Poloo's declaration to reform her ways came after she faced criticism for posting nude photos, half-naked pictures, and twerking on social media.



Her decision to convert to Islam was seen by some as a sign of her desire to turn over a new leaf and embrace a more modest lifestyle.

However, her recent hug with DKB has left some questioning her sincerity in reforming her ways.



Some fans and critics have suggested that her actions may be a sign that she is not fully committed to her promise of staying away from obscene behaviour and staying true to her Islamic beliefs.



Despite the questions and criticism, a single moment or gesture, according to some netizens, does not define a person's entire character or intentions.



