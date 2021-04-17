Akuapem Poloo's sentence was too harsh - Gasmilla

Accordding to Gasmilla, she can't be corrected and damaged at the same time

Hiplife artiste Odartei Milla Lamptey popularly known as Gasmilla has described the ninety-day jail term given to Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, as “harsh and high-handed.”

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, the King of Azonto indicated the court should have given her a community service rather than putting her behind bars.



She was jailed on Friday 16 April 2021 for displaying her naked photo with her son on social media last year.



Poloo was convicted on charges of publication of obscene materials and two counts of engaging in domestic violence.



She pleaded guilty to all three charges and was convicted on her own plea by the court presided over by Justice Christina Cann.





He further mentioned you can’t correct and damage her at the same time.



