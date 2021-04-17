Akuapem Poloo sentencing: Photo of Afia Schwarzenegger kissing her son on the lip surfaces

The photo of Schwarzenegger kissing her son is fast spreading on the internet

Comedienne and TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, being her usual self has been very vocal during the trial and eventual sentencing of her fellow actress, Akuapem Poloo.

Following the April 16 conviction of Poloo for posting a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son on social media last June, a photo of Afia Schwarzenegger kissing one of his teenage identical twins on the lips has begun circulating on social media with some people calling for her prosecution.



In a recent rant on Poloo’s case, Afia described Ghanaians as hypocrites for calling for the acquittal of Poloo who has been handed a ninety-day jail term.



She is subsequently said to have jubilated over the conviction of Poloo and some people have stated that Afia Schwarzenegger may not be innocent of the crime for which Poloo is currently behind bars.

The actress was handed a ninety-day jail term after pleading guilty for misdemeanor, domestic violence and publishing obscene material on the internet.



See the picture of Afia kissing her twin son on the lips below:



