Akuapem Poloo shares painful memories of how some movie industry players treated her

AKUAPEM POLOO With Zionf Ghanaian socialite cum actress, Akuapem Poloo

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akapem Poloo, has shared her experience of being ostracized by some individuals in the Ghanaian movie industry.

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Poloo opened up about the pain she has gone through as a result of being excluded from some circles in the entertainment industry because of her “loud personality” in the past.

“The brand that I built is too loud, it's like I do not have a good name in Ghana, and for that matter, some celebrities are saying I am not good for their image and wouldn't want to be on the same set with me to work with,” she said.

According to Akuapem Poloo, despite being a part of the same industry, she feels that she has not been given the same level of respect as others.

She emphasized that she has not engaged in any activities that would warrant such treatment, such as stealing, killing, or sleeping with anyone's husband.

“I don't know what to do right now, even though all the celebrities understand showbiz. Poloo I didn't steal, I didn't kill, and I didn't sleep with anybody’s husband for them to think I am not good. I didn't go to their house to eat their food, and for those that hate me, I can't speak ill of them,” he added.

The mother of one also added that she has never spoken ill of those who dislike her and that she does not understand why they harbour such negative feelings towards her.

“Those I meet and they show me hate, I have never said anything about them, but they say they hate me because I am wild,” she noted.



