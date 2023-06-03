0
Akuapem Poloo spotted apologizing to Nana Ama Mcbrown

Akuapem Poloo X Mcbroasdwn88 Akuapem Poloo and Nana Ama McBrown interacting

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, has been seen on her knees and gesturing in a manner that seemed like an apology to actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown.

Spotted in a blue abaya and on her knees, Akuapen Poloo touched the hands and feet of McBrown in a humble manner while whispering and muttering some words to her.

This happened on the sidelines of Kobby Kyei’s The Shine Summit.

Nana Ama McBrown who was seated in a red attire, gently rubbed Akuapem Poloo on the shoulder and slightly leaned over to hear her. The two spoke for a short period before parting ways.

It would be recalled that in 2019, Akuapen Poloo made certain utterances and called out Nana Ama McBrown for allegedly snubbing her. According to her, McBrown refused to take photos with her because she felt her brand was not up to standard.

Later that year, American rapper, Cardi B came to Ghana on a visit. She was impressed and entertained by Akuapen Poloo's personality and a friendship was formed.

After getting recognized by the American rapper, Akuapem Poloo again used her social media to call out McBrown, jabbing her for discriminating against her while showing off her photos with the rapper.

Though their conversation was inaudible, many tweeps and netizens believe Akuapem Poloo was apologizing for these actions.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
