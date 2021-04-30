Akuapem Poloo to embark on 'stop nudity' campaign

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Embattled Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Rosemond Brown popularly called Akuapem Poloo has announced plans to embark on a campaign project advising her fellow brothers and sisters against sharing n*de photos on social media.

Akuapem Poloo made the revelation at her press conference on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her lawyer’s office in Accra after she was officially granted bail following her 90 days imprisonment sentencing by An Accra High Court judge.



The mother of one pleaded guilty to charges of posting a n*de picture of her with her son and in her statement at the press conference, she expressed regret at her action and advised her fans not to do the same as they will find themselves in a similar situation.

“God bless everyone for the support. I didn’t know that taking pictures with my son in that manner could send me to jail or put me in a big trouble.



“I didn’t know it was not a good thing. Whatever it is, forgive me and have mercy on me. I didn’t do that intentionally. I’m your kid sister, I’m your child, I’m your daughter. Please forgive me,” she said.