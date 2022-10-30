Akufo-Addo’s address will be a waste of our time – Bulldog

Bulldog

Artiste Manager Nana Asiamah Hanson who is known popularly as Bulldog says the President’s Address to the Nation will be a waste of every Ghanaian’s time.

Bulldog believes it will be imperative if the people of Ghana focus their energies on doing things that will put food on their tables rather than focus on the President.



To Bulldog, the President has proven that he is inept and lacks an understanding of the economy and therefore he should not be taken seriously.



“What Is he coming to say new? It’s a waste of time, I am telling you, you watch. Did you listen to former President Mahama? I’m telling you that tomorrow watch, your man is coming to read from a teleporter, he doesn’t even understand what is happening,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will address the nation on Sunday, October 30, 2022.



He is expected to provide the citizens of Ghana with an update on IMF’s negotiations and what the government is doing to ameliorate the challenges they are currently going through.