Akufo-Addo appointees: I’m not expecting any call ups - Samini

Dancehall musician, Samini, has called on the public to disregard reports that he was expecting a Ministerial appointment as well as plans to contest as a Member of Parliament for Wa Central in 2024 under the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on the official Facebook and Instagram page of the singer, he noted that some “unscrupulous people” are on a mission to drag his name into “needless political debate.”



Samini, in December 2020 campaigned for the NPP and its Flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the general elections that witnessed Mr Akufo-Addo winning the Presidential seat.



But notwithstanding, he has stated emphatically stated that he is not expecting any appointment from the government despite the role he played in the NPP's 2020 election campaign.



“It has come to my notice that some unscrupulous people are drawing my name into needless political debates. Please be informed that I have neither made any comments regarding my disappointment or otherwise of a political position nor declared my intent to run for office anywhere. NO ONE has promised me any political role and I am not anticipating any call up whatsoever to that effect,” Samini wrote.



He added: “Much as it is in everyone’s interest to serve his nation should the opportunity arise, I think we should all condemn needless and childish political gimmicks that pitch one tribe against the other. It is sentiments like those that ignited the Rwanda genocide and I strongly condemn it! Please disregard any social media post that suggests that I plan to take political office or expressed disappointment at any party or political figure for whatever reason."

He however indicated that should he have a change of mind and decide to venture into politics, he will do well to officially inform his fans and followers.



"Should I ever consider running for office, I will make it known via official public statements on my official handles. Thank you,” he concluded.



