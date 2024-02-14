Akufo Addo appoints Agyapa Mercer as new Tourism, Arts and Culture minister

Andrew Egyapa Mercer ESQ

Lawyer and politician, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, has been nominated by President Akufo-Addo for the position of Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture.

Mercer is the member of parliament for Sekondi, Western Region, Ghana, and is a member on the Constitutional, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs, the Privileges and the Special Budget Committees of Parliament.



He also served as Deputy Minister for Energy.



After vetting and approval by parliament, Mercer will succeed Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, a journalist, marketer, and serial entrepreneur, who served as the MoTAC lead (2021-2024) after Barbara Oteng Gyasi's two-year tenure (2019-2021); prior, he was the Business Development Minister (2017-2021).



Mark Okraku-Mantey, who served as deputy to Dr Awal, remains at post.



According to a statement, dated Wednesday, February 14, 2024, signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the ministerial reshuffle takes immediate effect.



The statement also noted: "The President personally expressed his sincere appreciation directly to each of the Ministers and Deputy Ministers, who have exited Government, for their commitment, competence, dedication and hard work in office, which helped in the realization of Government’s mandate to the Ghanaian people over the last seven (7) years, and wished each of them well in their future endeavours."



1. Ministers axed:

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance



Kwaku Agyeman Manu - Health



Dr Kwaku Afriyie - Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation



Kwasi Amoako-Atta - Roads and Highways



Lariba Abudu - Gender, Children and Social Protection



Dan Botwe - Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development



Freda Prempeh - Sanitation and Water Resources

Ibrahim Mohammed Awal - Tourism, Arts and Culture



Joseph Makubu - Oti Region



2. Minister designates:



Dr Bernard Okoe Boye - Health



Ophelia Mensah Hayford - Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation



Fatimatu Abubakar - Information



Dakoa Newman - Gender, Children and Social Protection

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah - Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development



Lydia Seyram Alhassan - Sanitation and Water Resources



Andrew Egyapa Mercer - Tourism, Arts and Culture



Titus Glover - Greater Accra Region



Daniel Machator - Oti Region



3. Ministers of Tourism, Arts & Culture under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo:



Catherine Ablema Afeku

Barbara Oteng Gyasi



Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal



Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer (Designate)