Akufo-Addo has borrowed more money than any gov’t - Nana Aba Anamoah fires

Nana Aba Anamoah

The Akufo-Addo-led government has been bombarded with numerous criticisms over the huge sums of money borrowed in their quest to fix the ailing Ghanaian economy.

Outspoken media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has added her voice to the plethora of Ghanaians calling on the government to resolve the challenges the citizens are grappling with to ameliorate the vulnerable in the society.



According to her, the justification that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Add-led government has built more roads and undertaken other projects is not reasonable enough because his predecessors did the similar yet didn’t borrow as much as this government.



The government secured a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following the approval by the executive board to help resolve problems in the country.



The media personality called on the government to undertake projects and fix the ailing Ghanaian economy to justify the huge amount of money borrowed which is intended to cater for the country.



Nana Aba Anamoah made the remark on Twitter when an individual with the account name Daddy Jay indicated that the government has built more roads and that is enough to justify the huge amount of money borrowed by the government.

“Nana’s predecessors built roads too but he’s borrowed more than any of them and we expect to SEE and FEEL more. Tell them to show working,” she wrote on her Twitter page.



With respect to borrowing by the Akufo-Addo-led government, former President John Dramani Mahama and other political analysts have lambasted them for not being able to resolve challenges facing Ghanaians considering the huge sums of money borrowed by the government.



Nana’s predecessors built roads too but he’s borrowed more than any of them and we expect to SEE and FEEL more. Tell them to show working. https://t.co/ENQ8MvrNzD — nana aba (@thenanaaba) September 28, 2023

