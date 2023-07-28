Akufo-Addo has emboldened us to be citizens, not spectators – Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has stated that President Akufo-Addo has emboldened Ghanaians not to be spectators but citizens.

This he believes should compel every Ghanaian to get involved and contribute their quota to ensure sanity in the country.



“The boldness and courage to express my views come from what our President said, let us not be spectators, but we should all be citizens.



"We all need to get involved such that when something happens in your backyard you need to let those in authority be aware. That’s how it ought to be and we all need to contribute our quota so I don’t have any bad thoughts about someone when I state my opinion," he stated in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

He added,



“But when you don’t say it in the right way then it might seem that you are being disrespectful and I don’t believe that my opinion has sounded disrespectful.”



