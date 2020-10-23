Akufo-Addo hasn’t given me money to speak – Medikal to critics

Rapper Medikal

Rapper Medikal has come under attack following a Twitter post that defended President Akufo-Addo who some celebrities claim was silent on the killings of unarmed protestors in Nigeria.

The musician has clapped-back at persons who tagged him as a supporter of the New Patriotic Party.



According to Medikal, he doesn’t involve himself in politics. He also denied ever receiving money from any Ghanian politician including President Akufo-Addo.



He said, “I am not a politician; I don’t support any party. I am just a citizen in a country which is governed by a group of people and I respect that.”



Adding: “Akufo-Addo has never given me a cedi, John Mahama has never given me even 2gh. Nobody has ever given me money, I never ‘chop’ any politician money before in my career… I am not going to lie about it because it has never happened,” said Medikal in an Instagram video monitored by GhanaWeb.com.

Notwithstanding, the rapper insisted that his colleagues in the entertainment industry must do due diligence before using their platforms to condemn Ghana’s president or any member of the society.



“Don’t wake up and speak anyhow because you think you are a celebrity. You have the platform so you can attack anybody’s father. If the president was your father, I don’t think you’d wake up and tweet something bad about him when he hasn’t done anything harmful to you," he reiterated.



