Akufo-Addo’s SONA: These are 4 key takeaways for the tourism and creative arts sector

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) has outlined some key areas that the government has considered restructuring with regards to the creative sector.

There has been a major concern of successive governments’ neglect or paying less attention to exploiting this particular sector.



Stakeholders in the industry have on timeless occasions called for the aggressive promotion of the arts sector because of its enormous economic potentials.



They are of the view that the creative industry is a goldmine that must be tapped to bring in more income and strength for the sector.



As part of efforts by the Akufo-Addo-led administration to elevate the sector, the president in his SONA mentioned some key areas his government will tackle.



They are as follows:



The first-ever Creative Arts Senior High School

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, stated that the first-ever Creative Arts Senior High School project, located at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, is almost complete.



He said the school when completed will enable interested youth to shape their art talents in order to meet international standards.



Plans to construct five tourism sites to meet international standards



President Akufo-Addo, delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament, said the government will upgrade five tourism sites to meet international standards for increased visitation, job creation, and income.



Year of Return, Beyond the Return



President Nana Akufo-Addo said the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, together with the Ghana Tourism Authority, is working towards the realization of the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative after a successful ‘Year of return’ in 2019.

He said engagements with African Americans will be intensified to enhance the areas of trade and investment co-operation, skills and knowledge development, tourism promotion, and so on.



Installation of digital revenue systems at tourist centers in Ghana



President Akufo-Addo said digital revenue collection systems had been installed at the Elmina and Cape Coast Castles, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Wli Waterfalls to adequately monitor income collection.



He said a lot of work had been undertaken in revamping the county’s tourist sites, and making them more attractive to tourists.



