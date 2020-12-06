Akufo-Addo’s bodyguards stop Samini from raising his hand, social media users react

Ghanaian dancehall giant Samini has faced several criticisms after endorsing President Akufo-Addo’s second term bid.
In his unwavering effort to project the president, Samini has landed on the plate of social media trolls after an incident with the president’s security detail.
The New Patriotic Party on Saturday held a final rally to climax its campaign activities for the 2020 general elections in the Odododiodio Constituency.
During the rally, Samini who performed at the event attempted to lift the hand of the president to the view of the thousands of supporters who were present.
He was however prevented from getting hold of the president by his security personnel who were standing right behind the president on stage.
The incident has generated a conversation on social media as many users believe the action of the artiste was very much against protocol.
See below some comments shared on social media on the incident:
In fact, ndc and its supporters just can’t stop with the lies, how was @samini_dagaati pushed? Why are u folks just trying so hard to juice something out of nothing? Are u that pained? Lol!— kayhavin (@vern33n) December 6, 2020
Hahaahah @samini_dagaati was shown his level. You think they think about you? The untouchable dummy god will show samina dagaati eh— kojo dodd (@kojododd) December 6, 2020
So you don't know protocol? He's President and the security guys did the right thing, they even delayed in my opinion.— Uncle Nana (@Nana_Otsiba) December 6, 2020
@samini you see your size,your face after the snub is priceless— Akaaen (@Cavbod) December 6, 2020
I'll save this video,but the guards no force ah,big artist like this paaaa ???????????????????? https://t.co/1q0JXJHrts
They basically said this to the young legend ???? pic.twitter.com/O1b3E3D6MA— eugy tweets ???????? (@ugene_tweets) December 6, 2020
You get mental problem before erh? How on earth does a musician raise the hand of a sitting president for what? What declaration can Samini make? Gyimiee saaa— yawoil (@yawoil) December 6, 2020
Samini paaaa????????????????Dont you know it’s not allowed to touch a President ????????????????????— Chris Vieira (@ChrisVi43252384) December 6, 2020
Why do you want to hold the president if that has not been discussed. His security team may not know his intentions. My humble view.— Dr Selby (@healer_great) December 6, 2020
But @samini_dagaati should have known better?— Magic Wordsmith (@Magic4AMG) December 6, 2020
Sorry bro but this ain’t allowed.
Disgraceful Samini Pushed Away Like A Cleaning Rug???? Anyankatowa! Anyawale???????— HRH OSCAR YAO DOE (@oscaryaodoe) December 5, 2020
Samini Noise Making Endorsement Of President Akufo Addo Expired And Hit Rocks At Npp Rally ???????????????????? As Usual The Unwelcome Mr Samini Dagaati Within The NPP Now Met His Smoothness Level With Snub???? pic.twitter.com/KNefYiM0a6
