Akufo-Addo wanted to give me money after the ‘Nana Y3 Winner’ song - SHE

Renowned Ghanaian vocalist, Yvonne Ohene-Djan, popularly known as SHE, has disclosed what President Nana Akufo-Addo told her after her ‘Nana Y3 Winner’ song with Daddy Lumba.

She stated that after the ‘Nana Y3 Winner’ song with Daddy Lumba gained popularity, she encountered President Akufo-Addo at a wedding ceremony where she was promised some funds in the form of appreciation.



SHE added that during the event, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo also commended her for the pivotal role she played in composing the ‘Nana Y3 Winner’ song which helped her husband in the 2016 general elections.



Speaking in an interview with 3FM, SHE noted that she has not been able to meet President Akufo-Addo for the promise to be honoured after she was asked to report another time when she went to the Jubilee House initially.



“Nana [Akufo-Addo] was impressed and asked me to come for money the day we met at a wedding ceremony. Even his wife [Rebecca Akuf-Addo] commended me for doing a great job.

"When I went to the Jubilee House I was asked to report the following day but I couldn’t. He wanted to honour me but I haven’t been able to meet him. I would plead with him to pardon me for disregarding his invitation. I will go there one day,” she said.



SHE is known for being the voice behind many hit songs in Ghana across various genres, such as hiplife, highlife, reggae, and gospel.



She has worked with artistes such as Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah, Kwabena Kwabena, Samini, Becca and among others.



