Akumaa Mama Zimbi graduates from Bible school

Source: Edem Mensah-Tsotorme, Contributor

For many decades, she has dedicated her career as a broadcaster to mend broken relationships, and touch also the lives of widows in the country.

After some sober reflections and a bold step to increase her knowledge in the word of God, the relationship coach, and founder of Mama Zimbi Foundation, Ms Joyce Akumaa Dangotey-Padi, affectionately called Akumaa Mama Zimbi has graduated from a Bible school.



The ceremony which saw about 170 people graduating from the Class of Power, after six months of intensive training, took place at Breaking Yoke Ministry International at Klagon in Accra, on Sunday.



Speaking to The Spectator, Mama Zimbi said that, her decision to enrol in the Bible School was borne out of her continued determination to empower and touch lives.



She said that the journey was difficult because they had to wake up at dawn, long hours of dry fasting and prayers among other biblical teachings.



“It has not been an easy task going through dry fasting which was the first time for me, but with perseverance and discipline, I was able to go through,” she said.



According to Akumaa, this had given her touch for her programme, “Odo Ahomaso” on Adom FM and TV, where she has already started making some biblical inference to back her educative presentations.

“If you have listened some months back, you would notice that anything I said was backed by the word of God,” Akumaa indicated.



She noted that listeners and those she encountered in her day to day activities would benefit from the knowledge she had acquired from the bible school.



She expressed appreciation to Prophet Dr Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe, Founder and General Overseer of Breaking Yoke Ministry International for encouraging her throughout the programme.



Addressing the graduands, Prophet Cephas Kpegah said, a man’s gift gets him closer to great people, and for this reason, no one should downplay the gift they carry.”



He added that if you knew your purpose in life, you would not struggle on earth.



Chancellor of Nasem University and Senior Lecturer at the Bible School, Reverend Dr Gabriel Ansah, also urged them to touch lives with whatever they had learnt from the school.

